Brexit: Doncaster mining village residents want People’s Vote, survey says

People living in a former Doncaster mining village support a People’s Vote on Brexit, a new survey has said.

Residents in Stainforth support a second referendum on a final deal with Europe – and think Brexit is being handled badly, according to a local non-partisan campaign group.

The Best for Doncaster group held its Brexitometer event in the village yesterday – with six months left until the UK is due to leave the EU.

The aim was to find out residents’ views on how they feel Brexit is going, irrespective of whether they voted for Leave or Remain in the EU Referendum.

Although the numbers of people campaigners were able to speak to was low, the results followed the same pattern as the previous larger-scale Brexitometer event held in Doncaster town centre in July, and of Brexitometers up and down the country.

In leave-voting and remain-voting towns and cities there is overwhelming support for a People’s Vote on the final deal with the option to remain (83% strongly in favour), and the vast majority of respondents (83%) do not feel that Brexit is going well.

“The results of hundreds of Brexitometers up and down the country are consistent” says Frederika Roberts of ‘Best for Doncaster’.

“People all over the UK want a People’s Vote. They are not happy with the way Brexit is going, whichever way they voted in 2016.

“So much has come to light since then, so many promises have been broken, and instead of being promised sunny uplands, we are being told it will take 50 years to reap the benefits, and the hardship in the meantime will be worth it. This could not be further removed from what people voted for.”

The Brexitometer provided a visual means to express opinions on questions such as:

“How is Brexit going?”

“Will Brexit be good for the NHS”

“Will Brexit be good for jobs in Doncaster and Stainforth?”

“Should there be a People’s Vote on the final deal with the option to remain?”

Those who would like to sign the petition for a People’s Vote on the final deal can do so at this link: https://www.peoples-vote.uk/petition

There is now also a website where you can type in your postcode and find out what the EU has invested in your area: www.myeu.uk