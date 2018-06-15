Brexit muddle

VOTERS could be forgiven for being completely baffled by where the Brexit process is going, whether they backed leave or remain, such is the degree of political disarray surrounding it.

As the Prime Minister yesterday tied herself in yet more knots attempting to reconcile her party’s warring factions, Labour appeared little more unified. The resignations of a frontbench spokesman and five parliamentary aides, allied to 90 of his MPs defying instructions on how to vote, suggested that Jeremy Corbyn’s grip on his own party is no more firm than Mrs May’s.

The crucial difference, though, is that Mrs May is charged with negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU, and dissent amongst her MPs makes achieving a favourable result for the country less likely with each passing day.

Tory infighting must stop. It is weakening the Government’s negotiating position, and in doing so strengthening the hand of those within the EU who would like to punish Britain for voting to leave.

Mrs May is attempting to square an impossible circle in trying to appease the rival factions in her party advocating either a hard or soft Brexit. Last night, it was the turn of pro-EU Conservative backbenchers to be unhappy at the removal of any mention in the EU Withdrawal Bill of Parliament approving a minister’s statement on the way forward in the event of “no deal” Brexit.

But there remain a raft of issues where the future direction of travel is unclear, from the customs union to the Irish border. The policy muddle must end. The people, as well as Parliament, need to know where Brexit is heading.