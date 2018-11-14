Brides to be left disappointed by collapse of Berketex Bride

Hundreds of couples set to get married have been hit by the collapse of a bridal retail store.

Bridal Fashions Limited, trading as Berketex Bride, and has stores in Sheffield and Leeds has ceased trading.

The chain has a Leeds store in the Queens Arcade and another in Sheffield’s Debenhams.

They along with all other outlets trading as the well-known Berketex Bride, closed on Tuesday November 13.

Sheffield headquartered Wilson Field Group has been instructed to assist the company which has been trading as a bridal retailer and supplier for 50 years plus.

A dedicated phoneline for customers who have placed orders has been set up to advise around 300 disappointed brides.

Berketex Bride, which had annual sales of £1.5m, was Grantham-headquartered and had 80 staff and 15 branches nationwide including concessions in Debenhams and stores in Scotland and Southern Ireland plus an online store.

Locations of stores include Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Leicester, Croyden, London West End, Chester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dublin.

A spokesman from Wilson Field Group said: “Wilson Field was invited by director to give advice when the company faced mounting cash flow problems.

“This is another example of the hard time retailers are experiencing – and how companies are needing to react to the demands of different shopping habits and online retail.

“A Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator was lodged with the court on November 9. Once appointed, an administrator will look at the viability of different aspects of the business and other options which may include the sale of the brand, stock and the website.

“The director of the company wishes to express his sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store and any subsequent inconvenience this may cause to customers of the company.

“Wilson Field appreciates that this will be distressing for the customers of the company and will deal with individual queries as quickly as possible however we anticipate a high volume of calls and therefore ask for your patience in advance.

Any customers waiting for purchased items to be received should call 0114 349 1388.