Bridge still remains partially closed after lorry smash

Motorists are being warned that the incident in which a lorry smashed into a railway bridge this morning is still likely to cause delays until this evening.

The lorry collided with the bridge on the A638 Doncaster Road, near to Redbeck Services, shortly before 7am this morning.

The lorry’s trailer was smashed to pieces throwing debris all across the carriageway.

The police have since re-opened the road, but only one lane, meaning queues can be expected, especially with rush hour approaching.

Wakefield Council Tweeted this afternoon: “Severe traffic delays are expected until late afternoon or early evening in and around Doncaster Road. Please find a different route if at all possible.