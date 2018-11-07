Bridlington bomb scare - incident 'safely resolved' by bomb disposal team

Have your say

A bomb disposal team has 'safely dealt' with a suspicious object found in a house in a Bridlington street.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after weapons were found by workmen earlier this afternoon at an empty house in West Street.

Humberside Police said the cordon had now been removed, although the house was still sealed off.

Humberside Police said: "We are pleased to confirm that the incident on West Street, Bridlington has now been safely resolved.

"We were called to an empty building earlier today following reports of weapons and a suspicious package being found inside.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended and have safely dealt with the suspicious object.

"A cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the area, this has now been reduced to just the property where the package was found.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst our enquiries were being carried out."

M65 motorway could be extended from Lancashire into Yorkshire