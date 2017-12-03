Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 1: Boro fans ‘deserved better’, fumes Garry Monk

MANAGER Garry Monk apologised to travelling Middlesbrough fans after what he deemed an “unacceptable” display at Bristol City.

He was scathing about his team’s performance in this loss, as two goals in three second-half minutes from Joe Bryan and Jamie Paterson sent them to defeat.

Even a 75th-minute own goal by Bristol City defender Hordur Magnusson could not rouse the visitors to earn a point and Monk pulled no punches after the game.

“Our supporters have spent a lot of hard-earned cash to travel a long way and they deserved better,” he said. “I can only apologise to them because that was unacceptable.

“I know we have good players and I expected a lot more of them. For 70 minutes we were not good enough and to show a reaction when you are 2-0 down is all too easy.

“We began to do the things we should have been doing from the start. That isn’t acceptable and it hurts. I take responsibility.

“There were a lot of strong discussions this week after we let ourselves down in the second half against Derby (a 3-0 loss) and I expected a reaction.”

City went in front on 51 minute when Bailey Wright’s deep cross was headed in by Bryan.

Before Boro had time to regroup, a slick move out of defence, started by Korey Smith and carried on by Aden Flint, saw the big central defender cross for Jamie Paterson to blast the ball home from ten yards.

Magnusson headed an innocuous ball into the box from the right past his own goalkeeper on 75 minutes, but Lee Johnson’s men held out with few alarms.

Bristol City: Fielding, Wright, Flint, Baker, Magnusson, Brownhill, Pack, Smith, Bryan (Djuric 74), Paterson (Eliasson 82), Reid (Leko 89). Unused substitutes: Taylor, Steele, Woodrow, Vyner.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Christie, Fry, Gibson, Da Silva (Bamford 78), Forshaw, Howson, Downing (Johnson 67), Braithwaite (Gestede 57), Traore, Assombalonga. Unused substitutes: Konstantopoulos, Friend, Clayton, Tavernier.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).