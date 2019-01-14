Britain in Bloom 2019: Pateley Bridge set to represent Yorkshire for national accolade

After years of hard-work by the dedicated community of Pateley Bridge, 'who rallied behind the in Bloom banner,' the town is set to take up its next challenge - representing Yorkshire in the finals of Britain in Bloom.

It was officially announced today, by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) that Pateley Bridge will be representing the region in the Large Village category of the national competition.

Former chair of Pateley Bridge in Bloom Jack Mears with Keith Tordoff

Keith Tordoff MBE Chairman Pateley Bridge in Bloom group, said the hard work of volunteers has given the town the chance, to yet again, draw the national spotlight to the Dales.

He said: "I am delighted that the hard work of the Pateley Bridge in Bloom group over the last two years in the Yorkshire in Bloom competition has been recognised by the Royal Horticultral Society (RHS). For Pateley Bridge to be accepted by the RHS to represent Yorkshire in the Large Village category of the prestigious Britain in Bloom competition is a massive accolade which will bring national recognition to the area .

"I am grateful to the Yorkshire in Bloom committee for nominating the Pateley Bridge in Bloom group to represent Yorkshire in the large village category of the Britain in Bloom competition. The RHS Britain in Bloom competition has a long and illustrious history of helping unite communities behind the Bloom banner which undoubtedly invigorates areas, in turn boosting the local economy."

It has been 17 years since the town was last able to enter the Britain in Bloom competition, when the In Bloom's group was led by former Chairman, Jack Mears.

News of the town's successful push has resonated across the county, with David Kerfoot MBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and Chairman of the York, North Yorkshire & East Riding LEP saying: "Pateley Bridge is a shining example of how a community have come together under strong local leadership to catapult their town into becoming something special within our region and now on a national basis.

"The energy, drive and enthusiasm to make Pateley something unique is there for all to see. A thriving high street, a programme of events to attract visitors such as the 1940’s weekend, wonderful blooms during the year and many active clubs and societies make up this very special town.

"As Chairman of the York, North Yorkshire & East Riding LEP I can see the economic benefits it brings and as a Deputy Lieutenant of the County have the opportunity on official visits to join with local people in celebrating all that is happening within the town. Long may that continue because if anywhere deserves recognition and success it is Pateley Bridge."

Julian Smith MP for Ripon, Skipton and Pateley Bridge, said the town's efforts were a 'great achievement, and that he was delighted to see volunteers efforts recognised for their efforts.'

He said: "I would like to wish all involved the very best of luck, and look forward to being able to see the results in person."

The town is expecting the judging for the competition to take place between July, 29 and August 9.