Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy coming to Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is coming to Doncaster later this year.

Stand-up star Lee Ridley, who shot to fame after winning the 2018 series of the show earlier this year, will perform at the Keepmoat Stadium in December.

Disabled since early life and unable to speak, Lee delivers his comedy routines using a communication aid and won the hearts of the nation when he triumphed on the smash hit ITV talent contest.

He will appear at the Doncaster Keeping Safe Event which will be held at the stadium bewteen 9am and 4pm on December 18.

The annual community event is aimed at raising awareness of safeguarding across Doncaster with a variety of talks and stalls featuring representatives from various agencies.

Lee, who hails from from Newcastle upon Tyne, was diagnosed with a neurological form of cerebral palsy, brought about by a brain infection that left him in a coma for two months at the age of six months.

The incident affected his movement and rendered him unable to speak and it wasn’t until the age of eight when he received his first communication device.

He began performing comedy in 2012 and pre-programmes his routines ahead of shows using special software.

In June, he won the 12th series of Britain's Got Talent after successfully making it through the audition stages, and winning the show by the public vote.

Places for the event can be booked on email at admin@healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk or on (01302) 965455.