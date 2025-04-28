More than 300 “quangocrats” received a higher salary than the Prime Minister, according to research by the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

The group said 315 quango staff in 2023 to 2024 were paid more than the PM’s £172,153 salary.

The highest paid, Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, had total remuneration of £993,000, which includes a salary of £619,000.

There were 33 quangos that had 10 or more staff receiving over £100,000 in total remuneration, which covers salary as well as bonuses and pension contributions, in the same period.

Homes England, which helps build new homes, had the most with 111, followed by the BBC with 90, National Employment Savings Trust, which helps businesses provide retirement savings plans to staff, with 56, the TA said.

The Financial Conduct Authority had 45 staff on over £100,000.

It comes as the role of quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisations come under scrutiny, with Labour reported to be considering legislation that could see a swathe abolished “in one go”.

Quangos oversee regulations for the government and operate independently from politicians.

However the TA says while some offer real value, their proliferation and increasing power increase the risk that the roles of elected ministers are being “delegated to unelected and largely unaccountable bureaucracies”.