British Land completes £60m Meadowhall refurbishment

A huge two-year £60m refurbishment of Meadowhall has officially been completed.

The shopping centre has been brought up to date with the biggest overhaul since its opening nearly three decades ago - with a further £40m being spent on more than 70 store upgrades during the project.

The combined investment of £100m by joint owners British Land and a string of big name retailers has already had a positive impact, with footfall on Black Friday up by eight per cent - making it the busiest on record

The overhaul includes the creation of four distinct shopping districts, lighter and brighter malls with new glazing, lighting and furniture, a raft of new stores and redesigns. Several existing shops have increased in size including Primark, River Island, Sports Direct, Build-A-Bear, JD Sports, Virgin Holidays and The Entertainer.

Centre director Darren Pearce said: “Meadowhall is now an even better place, with a much improved environment, an even more appealing offer and a more enjoyable, engaging experience for our customers.

“The feedback we have already received is overwhelmingly positive.”