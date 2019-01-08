British Steel invests £1.4m in new fleet

Manufacturer British Steel is to invest £1.4m in a new fleet of vehiciles to support its UK distribution network.

The investment will see 11 new tractor units and seven new rigid vehicles delivered into its fleet.

Company bosses say these new vehicles will improve the ability of the its metal centres to supply a wide-range of constructional steel products and services to businesses of all sizes, from major developers to local housebuilders.

The fleet, which will be delivered in Spring 2019, is being supplied to British Steel through the Thomas’s Group, a family-run commercial vehicle business based in Birmingham. And the vehicles – which will serve customers across the South East, Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber regions – are being supplied by DAF Trucks Ltd.

The investment was described by bosses as “significant” and as a move which allow them to provide far better levels of customer service.

British Steel’s Construction business is served by a network of metal and service centres across the UK and Ireland, located in Scunthorpe, Redcar, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Stoke, Devon, Cheadle, Newport, Edinburgh, Dublin, Dundee and Lisburn.

May 2016 BS _Long Products Scun

Richard Farnsworth, British Steel Construction’s managing director, said: “This is a significant investment in our future which will enable us to provide an even better service to our customers throughout the UK.

“Our regional metal centres provide customers with a quick and convenient way of buying a wide range of steel products and a first-class fleet is central to our strategy of becoming the supplier of choice to this country’s construction industry.

“The vehicles, coupled with our extensive stock range, will enable us to meet customer needs with next-day delivery in the immediate area while customers can also still make their own collections.”

The British Steel brand was restored to the world of British business in June 2016 when the new business was formed by Greybull Capital.

It produces more than 2.8 million tonnes of steel every year.

British Steel’s metal centres stock a range of constructional steel products including sections, bars, angles, channels, plate, sheet, mesh, flooring and hand railing.

They also offer a range of further processing facilities including shot-blasting, painting and cutting to length so products can be tailored to customers’ precise requirements.

Malcolm Robbins, British Steel Construction’s logistics manager distribution UK, said: “We’re committed to improving our service to current and new customers across the network, and this investment will play a significant role in helping us achieve this.

25 April 2018...... Feature pictures of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe for a Yorkshire Vision feature. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We recently visited Leyland Trucks in Lancashire to see one of our liveried DAF vehicles on the production line and it’s exciting to know the new fleet will soon be delivering our steel products across the country.

“I’d like to thank the Thomas’s Group and DAF Trucks Ltd for their expertise and support and we look forward to delivering an even better service in the new year.”

Jason Horobin, Thomas’s Group managing director, said: “We are immensely proud to be associated with such an iconic British name within the steel industry and look forward to working very closely together for many years to come.”

Phil Moon, marketing manager, DAF Trucks Ltd, said: “DAF Trucks is honoured to be supplying vehicles to British Steel to work in their operation. To have some of the team from British Steel visit Leyland Trucks to see the new vehicles in production was great for both parties. Operators visiting the Leyland facility in Lancashire enjoy seeing their vehicles being assembled in the state-of-the-art facility, and we at DAF always learn more about the product and service needs of our customers. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”