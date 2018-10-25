British Steel lands four year Belgian contract

British Steel has secured a major new contract with Belgium’s national railway operator.

The four-year agreement with Infrabel is for the maintenance and renewal of the Belgian rail network and will see British Steel supply between 35,000 and 40,000 tonnes of rail a year.

That adds up to more than 3,000km of rail over the duration of the contract with deliveries scheduled to start in January 2019.

Richard Bell, British Steel’s Commercial Director Rail, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to working in partnership with Infrabel over the next four years.

“We operate in a highly competitive market so it’s extremely pleasing that, after a short break, Infrabel have again named us as their main supplier.

“It’s a great endorsement of our products and services and securing another contract with a national network operator is a source of enormous pride.”

The steel for the rails will be manufactured at British Steel’s headquarters in Scunthorpe before being transported to the company’s state-of-the art rail rolling facility in Hayange, France.

From Hayange, a shuttle service will deliver train loads of the rail direct to Infrabel’s welding plants in varying lengths including 100 metres. The announcement comes a short time after British Steel announced it had secured a two-year

contract extension with Network Rail, the company operating and maintaining the UK’s rail infrastructure. The agreement will see it supply Network Rail with over 200,000 tonnes of rail.

Mr Bell said: “We’ve an excellent tradition of working with national operators such as Infrabel, Network Rail and SNCF who are all benefiting from our products and services.”