Broadcaster Jeremy Vine to speak at North Yorkshire chamber dinner

Broadcaster, journalist and TV presenter Jeremy Vine will be this year’s guest speaker at the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

Chamber members and guests from the region’s business community will attend the event on Thursday March 22 at York’s National Railway Museum.

Mr Vine’s career has spanned TV, radio and print as well as being an accomplished after-dinner speaker.

He is best known for his presentations on election evenings with his much-loved “swingometer”.

Last year’s event saw broadcaster Janet Street Porter deliver the address.

Bridget Davies, president of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce said: “We are thrilled to have secured Jeremy as this year’s guest speaker, each year we strive to have the very best in their chosen profession as speaker and this year is no different.

“Working with our main sponsor HSBC as well as other sponsors, Uber, SEAT, Lupton Fawcett, Business Enterprise Fund, Shepherd Group, Portakabin, Saville Audio Visual and Chamber International we are looking forward to another excellent evening celebrating doing business in York & North Yorkshire.”

Phil Look, HSBC’s area director for business banking in North Yorkshire & Humber said: “HSBC is proud to sponsor the Chamber Of Commerce annual dinner for the 7th year in a row in recognition of our close links with businesses in the York and North Yorkshire Area.”

Meanwhile, former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond will be guest speaker at this year’s Leeds Chamber of Commerce dinner on January 25 at Leeds’s Royal Armouries Museum.

Tickets are available from http://york.wnychamber.co.uk.