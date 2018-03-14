Broadcaster Jim Bowen dies at 80

Have your say

Former TV presenter and comedian Jim Bowen has passed away at the age of 80.

Bowen shot to fame while hosting 1980s darts show Bullseye which ran for 14 years, ending in 1995.

He was a former deputy headmaster who was born in Lancashire and started his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1960s.

His wife confirmed his death on BBC Radio Lancashire on Wednesday afternoon.

