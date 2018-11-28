Broken down abnormal load leads to lane closures on M1 in South Yorkshire

Two lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire are closed this morning because of a broken down abnormal load.
Lanes one and two of the southbound stretch between Tinsley and Catcliffe are blocked.
Traffic officers are at the scene.
The breakdown is expected to cause serious delays during rush hour.
