Brownlee brother back for special last race

HE HAS raced for top prizes all over the world but Leeds’ famous athlete Alistair Brownlee ended the year competing close to home.

He was still on top form though winning the Auld Lang Syne race near Haworth.

The event attracts both elite runners and those taking part in fancy dress meaning the field included the Olympian but also competitors in tutus and others dressed as the Bronte sisters and Christmas characters. In keeping with the spirit of fun there was Daleside beer for all finishers.

And this year the race was particularly poignant as it was the last to be organised by WoodentopsFR, after well over 30 years.

“It’s come time to say ‘That’s all Folks!’ Don’t worry we will still be organising the Yorkshire senior and junior champs, Inter County teams and taking photos of you all enjoying and sweating on the hills, mountains, bogs and Dales we all love. So expect to still see us out and about encouraging you all whether you’re having a good day or a bad day,” a message from Dave and Eileen Woodentops said on their website.

“Don’t worry about the races you will notice that in the 2018 FRA calendar the Woodentops races have new organisers, Wharfedale Harriers and its members will be taking on the races. They have assured us that they will keep the ethos and tradition of how all our races are run and keep the Woodentops fun element thriving.”

On Twitter Holmfirth Harriers called it an “end of an era.”

Another message said “Big thanks to Dave and Eileen @WoodentopsFR who’ve spent several decades up to their muddy knees in fell running’s simple ethos: fun, adventure and love of the hills. Last race today.”