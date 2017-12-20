Buckton murder investigation: Man, 56, remains in custody

Have your say

A 56-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a house in Buckton.

A 52-year-old woman has died at a house in Main Street, in Buckton near Bridlington.

Humberside Police was called at 7.50pm yesterday (Tuesday December 19).

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are investigating the incident and looking to establish the circumstances of how the woman died.

"We have arrested a 56 year-old man in connection with the incident and he remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

"A post mortem will be carried out at the earliest opportunity.”

The village has been shocked by the news.