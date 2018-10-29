Budget 2018 LISTED: Tobacco tax increase, NHS funding, petrol, stamp duty & all changes at a glance

Have your say

Chancellor Philip Hammond has unveiled his latest Budget a range of tax increases, freezes and initiatives.

Here are the main announcements at a glance (key changes in bold):

Fuel duty has been frozen again for 2019 - no increase on petrol or diesel

​Earnings, salary & wages

- National Living Wage increasing by 4.9%, from £7.83 to £8.21 an hour, from April 2019.

- Income tax personal allowance threshold to rise to £12,500 from April 2019.

- Higher rate income tax threshold to rise to 50,000 at the same time.

- Both to be indexed to inflation from 2021/2022.

Beer, tobacco, petrol & homes

- Stamp Duty abolished for all first-time buyers of shared ownership homes worth up to £500,000, retrospective from the 2017 Budget.

- An extra £500 million for the Housing Infrastructure Fund for councils, to promote the building of 650,000 more homes.

- New tax on the manufacture and import of plastic packaging which is less than 30% recycled.

- Fuel duty frozen for the ninth year in a row.

- Duty on beer, cider and spirits frozen for a year.

- Tobacco duty escalator to continue to rise at inflation plus 2%.

- Remote Gaming Duty to increase to 21% for online gambling on "games of chance" from 2019.

- An extra £1 billion over five years for the Universal Credit benefit programme.

Funding for NHS, Schools & Government

- Funding for Government departments' Brexit preparations increased from £1.5 billion to £2 billion.

- NHS funding to rise £20.5 billion in real terms over the next five years.

- A new mental health crisis service to be included in the NHS 10-year plan.

- A further £650 million in grant funding for English local authorities in 2019/20.

- An extra £1 billion for the Ministry of Defence to boost cyber and anti-submarine warfare programmes to the end of 2019.

- Counter-terrorism police to get an extra £160 million funding for 2019/20.

- English air ambulance services to receive £10 million in Government funding.

- A one-off £400 million payment to schools to allow them to buy kit.

- An immediate £420 million payment to tackle potholes, bridge repairs and other minor road works.

- The Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and its successor PFI2 abolished for future Government projects.

Business & rates

- UK Digital Services Tax to be introduced in April 2020 targeting online giants with more than £500 million in global revenues.

- Smaller firms' contribution to apprenticeship levy cut from 10% to 5%.

- Lettings Relief limited to homes with owner in shared occupancy with tenant from April 2020.

- Action against tax avoidance, evasion, and unfair outcomes expected to raise further £2 billion over next five years.

- A £650 million Future High Streets Fund co-funded by the Government to help councils improve high streets.

- Business rates cut by a third for two years for shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes in England with rateable value of £51,000 and under.

- Mandatory business rates relief for all toilets available for public use - both publicly or privately owned.