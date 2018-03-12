Bumper line-up revealed in countdown to Leeds International Festival

Have your say

It's a two-week festival that celebrates the best that Leeds has to offer when it comes entertainment and creativity.

And the countdown is now on until the Leeds International Festival returns on April 28 this year.

Organisers have today unveiled a bumper line-up of performances and events during the festival, which brought more than 17,000 visitors to the city.

Festival funders Leeds Business Improvement District (LeedsBID) announced in October that the event would be back for a second year, and highlights in 2018 include the first screening of a feature-length documentary about Leeds Rhinos.

Read more: Second Leeds International Festival confirmed as organisers make official announcement

Other headline events this year include One Foot in the Rave - a celebration of the Leeds dance scene from 1985-1996 - with live music, talks and an exhibition.

The series' highlight will be a one-off throwback to Leeds’ long-lost KAOS night.

There will also be a Connected Communities film and exhibition, exploring cultures and traditions of north-eastern Brazil indigenous groups.

And for the more nimble-fingered, the festival will feature a range of videogame-making gatherings, and The Game Makers Yorkshire will offer visitors a chance to try 20 new games made in Yorkshire.

On April 30, rugby fans will be treated to a premiere screening of the film As Good As It Gets? at Everyman Cinema in Trinity Leeds.

The film tells the story of sacrifice, glory and the agonising pursuit of a legacy and is centered Leeds Rhinos.

Elsewhere, Hyde Park Picture House will host a Sex Robots event, where Dr Kate Devlin will speak about the history of sex and technology.

Running until May 12, the festival will also take in the city's popular Live At Leeds music offering on May 5.

The festival-within-a-festival will see hundreds of bands descend on venues across Leeds.

Acts to feature this year include The Vaccines, Ash, British Sea Power and Circa Waves, alongside upcoming names such as BBC Sound of 2018 nominees Pale Waves, Tom Walker, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender.