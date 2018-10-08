Burberry looks into impact of art on students in a first of its kind project in Leeds and Yorkshire

The Burberry Foundation has launched the first in-school programme of its scope and scale to understand how deep experience of the arts can have a positive effect on young people’s lives.

The impact of the four-year long programme will be studied by researchers from King’s College London, who will examine how a cultural and creative education can help young people to overcome life challenges, widen their horizons and realise their aspirations.

‘Burberry Inspire’ will be delivered in eight schools in Yorkshire, including Co-op Academy and Ruth Gorse Academy, both in Leeds.

Local organisations across theatre, film, dance and art – Leeds Playhouse, Leeds Young Film, Northern Ballet and The Hepworth Wakefield – will be assigned two schools each to work with and provide an artist in residence for a 12-month period before rotating, so that by the end of the four years, each school will have worked with each organisation.

Leanne Wood, a trustee of the Burberry Foundation, said: “We believe creativity should be nurtured, and we are passionate about championing the benefits of making arts and culture available to all. We want to inspire young people to explore the wide variety of ways they can be involved in the creative industries, and help to create a wealth of talent for one of Britain’s most important sectors.”

During the partnerships Key Stage 3 students will get experience in activities such as public speaking, vlogging, documentary and film making, print-making and sculpting.

Nicola Freeman, director of engagement and learning at The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “With the number of young people taking GCSE and A-level arts subjects in the UK at record lows, combined with the very real need for creative thinking and innovation for our future economy, there couldn’t be a more pertinent time to be working in a sustained way with secondary school students.”