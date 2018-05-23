Burglar crashed £120,000 Bentley stolen during raid on Leeds home

A burglar crashed a £120,000 Bentley into a police car after stealing it during a break-in at a house in Leeds.

Scott Wright was jailed for four years after a court heard how two officers suffered whiplash in a head-on collision with the luxury vehicle.

Wright, 38, climbed scaffolding to get into the property in Meanwood on March 14 this year while the owner was asleep in bed.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said it was likely that Wright got in through the bedroom window.

He stole a wallet, cash, two bottles of aftershave and the keys to a Bentley Continental GT which was parked outside.

The prosecutor said the Bentley was fitted with a tracker which alerted the victim at 4am that the vehicle was moving.

Police were contacted and officers located the vehicle on Cliff Road, Hyde Park.

They tried to block of the road but Wright managed to get passed, scraping the Bentley against a wall.

He then collided head-on with another police car.

Wright was arrested at the scene and stolen items from the burglary were found in the car, along with two screw drivers and a pair of gloves.

Wright, of Delph Mount, Woodhouse, Leeds, pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving and theft.

He has 23 previous convictions and has served lengthy prison sentences for burglary.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Wright had been released from prison on licence in January but had returned to abusing drugs.

Mr Cook said Wright carried out the burglary to fund his addiction.

Recorder Patrick Palmer also banned Wright from driving for three years.

Jailing Wright, he said said: “There has to be a significant sentence in this case.”