Burglar jailed for more than two years for Pontefract house break-in

A burglar has been jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty to a house break-in in Pontefract.

Mark Miller (41) was sentenced to 876 days in prison at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary at the property in early December.

A laptop and mobile phone were taken in the break in which was seen and reported by neighbours.

DI Sam Freeman of Wakefield CID, said: “Mark Miller has been a prolific offender and we welcome the substantial sentence given by the courts which will keep him off our streets for some time to come.

“Domestic burglary is an awful crime which affects victims in the very place they should be entitled to feel safe.

“We would encourage anyone who has information or intelligence about burglars operating in their communities to ring the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”