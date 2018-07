Have your say

Police are investigating after a burglar managed to steal a boiler from a Sheffield property.

The break-in took place at an empty property in Raeburn Way, Gleadless Valley.

The burglary was reported to the police yesterday (June 30) but the exact time of the break-in is unknown.

A spokesman for Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said entry to the property was gained through force.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.