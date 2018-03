An ex-serviceman who lost a leg serving in Afghanistan has had one of his medals stolen in a burglary in the Bramley area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police also report that his mobility vehicle, a Mercedes A200 in grey, registration mark R19 FLS, was also stolen.

The service medal taken during the burglary.

Anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or the medals is asked to call the force via 101 or 0113 2414 999. Alternatively, email innerwest@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.