Burglar struck at 85-year-old Bridlington woman's home: Police release e-fit of suspect

POLICE investigating a burglary at an 85-year-old woman's home in Bridlington have released an e-fit of the suspect.

Humberside Police said a man smashed a key safe before entering the pensioner's home on St Mary's Crescent through a back door.

He demanded the woman’s handbag, which contained cash, a bank card, and a bus pass, before escaping with it.

Police said the pensioner was left shaken but unhurt.

The burglary happened at around 2.30pm on June 8, but police only released details today (June 18).

The suspect is described as a thin white man who was between 5ft 5in and 5ft 9in tall.

He had dark hair, was unshaven and was wearing dark coloured clothes.

Call police with information on 101, quoting reference 16/61953/18.