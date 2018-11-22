Burglar wanted on recall to prison: West Yorkshire Police appeal

Have your say

A CONVICTED burglar from West Yorkshire is wanted on recall to prison.

Stephen Irwin, 37, was released on licence last month after serving a sentence for burglary and handling stolen goods.

Police also want to speak to him about burglaries earlier this month in Baildon and Ilkley.

He is of slim build and around 5ft 5in tall with blue eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.

He is believed to be in the Bradford area.

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.