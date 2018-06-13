Burglar with 'protruding eyes' pinned 72-year-old Bridlington woman against door

Police are investigating a burglary during which a 72-year-old woman was pinned up against a door in Bridlington.

The victim returned home to find a man in her house on Sewerby Road on Saturday at around 7pm.

It is thought the man had got into the house through a rear window.

He allegedly pinned the victim up against a door and twisted her wrists before stealing her purse.

The suspect has been described as white, in his late 20s, around 5ft 7 ins, with a shaved haircut.

He was very pale and skinny, with "protruding eyes" and was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 16/62353/18.