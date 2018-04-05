Burglaries at Cancer Research charity shop and jewellers in York

Burglars hit a charity shop and a jewellers in York city centre, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the Cancer Research UK shop and Fraser Hart Jewellers on Coney Street were targeted between 7.45pm and 9.15pm on Sunday.

It is suspected two men were involved in the offence.

A force spokesperson said: "In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity around Coney Street involving two men."

Call 101 or email Kate.Ward@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180055370.