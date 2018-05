TWO BURGLARS sprayed a liquid in a woman's face before stealing money, a bank card and cigarettes from her home.

The men entered the home, in Bright Crescent, Bridlington, at around 4am on Sunday.

The liquid, which smelt of petrol, caused minor irritation to the victim’s skin.

Humberside Police are now seeking the men, who are described as white, in their 20s or 30s, and wearing dark clothing.

A spokesman said: "One of them had very bad skin and a shaved head."