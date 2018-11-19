Burglars take four chainsaws, keys and cash in series of burglaries in Scarborough

Police believe a series of commercial burglaries in Scarborough could be linked.

Four chainsaws, cigarettes, cash and keys were among the items taken in the break-ins.

Police have arrested two local men, aged 47 and 29, on suspicion of burglary. They have been released under investigation.

The businesses that have been targeted include Proudfoots in Scalby Road, where on November 4 at 2.30am a large amount of cigarettes was stolen after door was smashed with a sledgehammer, and Hair by Helena in Westborough, where keys and cash were taken between November 3 and 5.

At Dobson’s, in Roscoe Street, four STIHL orange and silver chainsaws were taken on October 31 between 2.05am and 3.20am.

And at the One Stop Shop, in Newborough, cash was taken in a break-in at 11.30pm on October 27.

Anyone with information about any of the commercial burglaries, including possible suspicious activity around the time of the incidents, can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Vicky Millington or email Vicky.Millington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12180206182.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.