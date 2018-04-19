Burglary at Leeds house: Police release CCTV images of two men

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a burglary at a house in Leeds.

The suspects climbed on to a roof at the back of the house in the Alwoodley area of Leeds and forced a back bedroom window open to get inside.

The property was searched and the two suspects fled the scene empty-handed.

The burglary happened at around 7.30pm on February 3, but police only released details today. (April 19)

Anyone with any information about this incident, or if you recognise the people pictured, is asked to contact Leeds CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180057215.

Information can be reported online to the West Yorkshire Police website via this link https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us