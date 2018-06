Have your say

POLICE investigating a burglary at a York farm shop have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating a burglary at the Ainsty Farm Shop on the A59 at Skipbridge, Green Hammerton, York.

It happened between 7.30pm and 8pm on Friday May 18, but police only released details today (Tues June 19).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Dave Furlong, quoting reference 12180087363.