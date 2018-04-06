Burmantofts vandal bricks ambulance service car in Leeds

A vandal smashed a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle's window with a brick while a paramedic was treating a patient in Leeds.

The rapid response car has been taken off the road after the incident in the Burmantofts area of Leeds yesterday.

The vehicle has been taken off the road.

Read more: Why we must ‘get tougher’ on those who attack our emergency service workers

Stephen Segasby, deputy director of operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are shocked and very disappointed by this act of vandalism. The vehicle has been made unavailable to respond to life-threatening emergencies whilst repairs are carried out.

“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best possible service and for them to be targeted in this way is appalling. We would encourage any witnesses to contact the police to assist in their investigation.”

Any information can be given to West Yorkshire Police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.