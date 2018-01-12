Burst pipe leaves 155 properties without water in Leeds

Some 155 properties are without water in part of Leeds due to a burst water pipe.

Yorkshire Water reported the disruption at around 10.15am. The affected properties are in the LS13 area of the city.

Repairs are due to take place at the source of the burst in Rodley Lane.

The water company tweeted: “Apologies, 155 properties will be affected by shut off to carry out essential repair works due to burst on #RodleyLane in #LS13 #Leeds Updates to follow. Thanks for your patience on this.”

Offering an update this afternoon, Yorkshire Water said: “We are arranging for an overland supply to try to get your supply back on whilst the repair is ongoing.”