Burst water main causing long delays during morning rush in Leeds

Long traffic delays are grinding Leeds city centre to a halt during the Monday morning rush as a burst water main closes major routes in and out of the city.

The Armley Gyratory is closed to traffic with police advising motorists to avoid the area where possible.

The burst pipe is causing traffic to crawl in both directions, with police on the scene to direct motorists.

It is thought the burst main in near the prison on Canal Street and is sending torrents of water towards Armley Gyratory.

Flooding on Armley Gyratory this morning. PIC: Adam Woodgate

The fire service and Yorkshire Water are also at the scene.

