Bus driver and passionate Leeds United fan died in motorcycle crash : Inquest opens

A BUS driver from Leeds suffered fatal injures when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in collision with a car, an inquest opening heard.

Leeds United fan Darren Butterworth, 42, was riding a Suzuki bike on Tong Road, Wortley, when he was involved in collision with a Ford Mondeo being driven by a 70-year-old man.

Floral tributes to Darren Butterworth placed at the scene of the collision at the junction of Tong Road and Albany Street in Wortley.

The collision happened just before 8.30pm on Tuesday September 11, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin said An off-duty paramedic witnessed the collision and gave first aid to Mr Butterworth until emergency services arrived.

The inquest opening was told Mr Butterworth, of Beeston, Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9pm that night.

Mr McLoughlin said: "It is understood the car was on a minor road, Albany Street, approaching the junction with Tong Road and the motorcycle was on Tong Road heading towards Leeds."

A provisional post mortem report by pathologist Dr Lisa Barker stated Mr Butterworth died from chest and abdominal injuries.

The inquest opening heard Mr Butterworth, who was born in Dewsbury, was a married man who worked as a bus driver.

Mr McLoughlin adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed pending the outcome of a police investigation.

The YEP previously reported how Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has agreed to donate a signed shirt to Leeds United fan Mr Butterworth's family

The popular father was a passionate Leeds United fan who regularly attended matches at Elland Road.

Darren's daughter Hannah contacted Ayling to ask if he could donate a signed shirt to be draped over his coffin.

She messaged Ayling on Twitter, saying: "My dad was a massive Leeds United fan and all of last season he tried so hard to get one of Luke's shirts. It would mean so much to my family to be able to put it over his coffin at the funeral and then into his Leeds United frames. It would mean the world to his wife and children."

Luke replied saying he would keep his shirt from last Saturday's match against Millwall for the Butterworth family.