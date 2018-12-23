Business consultancy opens first overseas office in New York as it eyes growth

A business consultancy has opened its first overseas office in New York as part of its international expansion plans.

Wetherby-based Smarter Business Processes has taken space within the One World Trade Center.

The business was established by husband and wife team, Richard and Gwen Rymill, in March 2013.

In the last two years the firm, which is a Smartsheet and AppSheet consultant, trainer and reseller, has helped over 800 businesses to streamline their workflow.

Smarter Business Processes has also launched its own range of solutions in response to demand.

Gwen Rymill, co-founder and communications director of Smarter Business Processes, said: “We are delighted to have opened our second office, right in the heart of Manhattan. Given our ever-increasing US client-base, the New York bureau has been a natural growth progression and will allow us to better serve our American customers.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the Department for Trade for their invaluable guidance and support in speeding us through our export journey.”

Richard Rymill, co-founder and lead consultant, said: “Clients are demanding greater process automation that saves time, reduces risk and implements efficiency. With ever-present mobile use in all organisations, we are seeing a huge demand for intuitive, user-friendly workflows and solutions that offer interoperability between apps.

“This is a time of great change in the world and workplace. Therefore it is important for organisations to embrace change in order to gain competitive advantage, and to generate a culture of continuous innovation within their own workforces.”

Smarter Business Processes has doubled in size, from seven employees to 14, in the past year. Five of these employees are based in North America. Its clients include Primark.