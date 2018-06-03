Business growth on the up according to CBI members

Growth in the UK’s private sector picked up in the three months to May, according to the latest CBI Growth Indicator.

The composite measure, based on 731 respondents across the distribution, manufacturing and service sectors, showed the balance of firms reporting a rise in output at +10 per cent, up from +3 per cent in the three months to April.

Pictured Anna Leach from the CBI

The increase in growth was driven by stronger activity in business and professional services and distribution.

Looking ahead, private sector growth looks set to strengthen further in the three months to August, fuelled by steady growth in business and professional services alongside an acceleration in manufacturing, distribution and consumer services growth.

During this year and next, the CBI expects conditions to remain challenging for consumer-facing companies and retailers, as elevated inflation and slow wage growth continue to squeeze household budgets, alongside ongoing cost pressures. Meanwhile, manufacturers should continue to benefit from the lower level of sterling and solid global economic growth.

Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said: “While there was positive news for a number of sectors, consumer-facing firms continue to feel the pinch. With inflation coming down and wage growth edging up, the squeeze on household incomes is set to ease in the coming months – but the burden of high street business rates will keep optimism in check.”