A busy Halifax road has been closed after a burst pipe plunged it under water.

The A647, better known as the main Boothtown Road, is likely to be shut throughout rush hour.

It is the main commuter route between Halifax and Queensbury.

There have been reports that some residents are without water.

The 576 First West Yorkshire bus service 576 has been diverted via Brighouse Road, Denholme Gate Road and Halifax Road.