Cadbury launches free Secret Santa Postal Service in Leeds so you can send chocolate to loved ones

Brits will be able to deliver the gift of chocolate this Christmas, as Cadbury launches its very first Secret Santa Postal Service in Leeds.

The entirely free service will allow visitors to send a Cadbury chocolate gift to a loved one anonymously, just because.

Secret Santas will have a choice of a range of Cadbury chocolate bars to send

The postal service will arrive in Leeds on Saturday 15 December and will be located at Albion Court, Albion Street from 12.30pm until 6.30pm.

Secret Santas will have a variety of Cadbury chocolate gifts to choose from, which can be posted to any destination in the UK.

The range of chocolate bars include:

- Cadbury Dairy Milk

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut

- Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Edition

The postal service will be popping up at ten locations around the UK, beginning in the Isle of White and ending in Edinburgh on 17 December.

The service is available on a first come, first-served basis.

Booking is not required to get involved.

