Calderdale Council u-turn on gritting as 70 more roads added to list

Calderdale Council has had a change on heart on gritting, adding more than 70 routes to its list after widespread criticism from residents.

Many people from across the borough felt their safety was being put at risk when roads were overlooked during last week’s icy weather.

And now the council has reinstated gritting on the 70 roads while other routes will be added after extra gritters have been brought in and when access issues to certain roads have been resolved.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Our priority is to keep our highways network moving and safe throughout wintry weather and to have a fair approach across Calderdale that is affordable and resilient in the longer term.

“We know that some local residents were concerned about the pilot policy and I would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with the Council to let us know about roads which they feel we needed to double check.

“With the additional roads added to the gritting rounds as part of the review, the Council will be gritting more than 600km of roads – well above the national average and one of the highest percentages of gritted roads in the country.”

The council’s assessments included checking which routes can be reached by gritters – particularly as access to some roads is narrowed by parked cars – and that a safe turning circle is available to accommodate the larger vehicles.

It said more than 600 salt bins have been checked and replaced where necessary across Calderdale so that residents can help keep neighbourhood streets and paths clear of ice and snow.

And the council said it was installing an additional 200 salt bins around the borough before Christmas and further work would continue through winter.

Full list of added roads:

Barsey Green Lane, Barkisland; Berry Moor Road, Norland; Birch Lane, Luddenden; Blue Ball Lane, Ripponden; Castle Lane, Ripponden; Coal Pit Lane, Clifton; Corporation Street, Sowerby Bridge; Cow Hill Gate Lane, Bradshaw; Danny Lane, Luddenden; Deep Lane, Luddenden Foot; Doghouse Lane, Todmorden; Dunkirk Lane, King Cross; Ellen Holme Road, Luddenden Foot; Eskdale Mount, Hebden Bridge; Fall Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Fenton Road, King Cross; Gibb Lane, Mount Tabor; Green Lane (part of), West Vale; Halifax Lane, Luddenden; Harper Royd Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Hill Top Road, Sowerby Bridge; Hob Lane, Norland; Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Jay House Lane, Clifton; Kebroyd Lane, Triangle; Lands Head Lane, Northowram; Lane Ends Lane, Old Town; Lightcliffe Road (part of), Brighouse; Love Lane, Halifax; Mayfield Grove, Bailiff Bridge; Moss Lane, Hebden Bridge; Ned Hill Road, Bradshaw; Parkin Lane, Todmorden; Perseverance Road, Bradshaw; Phoebe Lane, Siddal; Portland Road, Halifax; Queen Street, Stainland; Range Bank, Halifax; Raw End Road, Warley; Rayner Road, Brighouse; Ridge Road, Todmorden; Rose Grove Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Royds Avenue, Bailiff Bridge; Sandygate, Hebden Bridge; Sandygate Lane, Hebden Bridge; Scammonden Road (part of), Barkisland; Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Stoney Lane, Luddenden Foot; Stormer Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge; Styes Lane, Sowerby; Sunnybank Drive, Greetland; Sunnybank Road (part of), Greetland; Tan House Lane, Northowram; Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse; Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge; Trenance Gardens, Greetland; Trimmingham Lane, Halifax; Trooper Lane, Halifax; Victoria Road, Sowerby Bridge; Wainhouse Road, King Cross; Wakefield Gate, Halifax; Walker Lane, Old Town; Walton Street, Sowerby Bridge; Washer Lane, Halifax; Westgate, Clifton; Whinney Royd Lane, Northowram; Whitegate, Siddal; Willow Rise, Halifax; Winterburn Lane, Warley.

