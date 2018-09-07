Calderdale man jailed for ten years for historic sexual offences against four girls

A man from Calderdale has been jailed for 10 years after he was found guilty of historic sexual offences against four girls.

Jeffrey Kirby, of Brookly Terrace, Elland, was sentenced today (Friday) at Bradford Crown Court for offences against four females which were committed over a period of ten years.

The 61-year-old was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

The case against Kirby began in November 2015, when police received a report alleging he had sexually assaulted two girls at an address in the Calderdale area.

The investigation by Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit identified more victims which resulted in Kirby being charged in September 2017 with indecent assault and sexual touching offences against five victims between 1997 and 2007.

He was found guilty on ten counts against four of the victims following a trial at Bradford Crown Court, which ended on Thursday.

At the sentencing hearing today the Judge praised the work of the officers in the case.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant John Moore, said: “We would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these offences.

“We hope the sentence Kirby has received today will give them some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report sexual offences to our specially trained officers, who will investigate all allegations thoroughly and sensitively.

“West Yorkshire Police and partners are committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in all its forms and bringing perpetrators to justice and we would urge anyone with concerns to report these to their local Safeguarding Unit on 101.”

