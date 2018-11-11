Calderdale prepares for Remembrance Day commemorations

Services will take place across Calderdale today to mark Remembrance Day - 100 years on since the end of the First World War.

As in previous years, the Remembrance Service in Halifax town centre will begin with a parade leaving Halifax town hall, at 10.20am, arriving at the Cenotaph in Duffy’s Park at Halifax Minster at 10.40am.

As they did in 2014, German and British soldiers will march side by side in a symbol of unity.

Once the parade arrives at the Cenotaph, there will be a service and wreath laying. The Last Post will sound and half-muffled bells will ring.

Those gathered will then move inside the Minster for a Service of Remembrance at around 11.30am.

Among those present will be a delegation representing the Lutheran Church, civic leaders, the German government and the German consulate. The Rverend Jens-Peter Bentzin, representing the Church of the Rhineland, Germany, will preach.