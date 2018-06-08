Call for ‘Ivy League of the North’ to rival world’s best universities

Have your say

The N8 Research Partnership is a group of eight of the most research-focused universities in the North of England.

Among them is the University of Liverpool, which was announced as the latest Northern Powerhouse Partner at yesterday’s education summit.

A Government spokesperson said: “The university joins more than 120 strong businesses and organisations supporting Government’s vision for a super-connected, globally competitive Northern economy with a flourishing private sector, a highly-skilled population and world-renowned civic and business leadership.”