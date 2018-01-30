Call for Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls to use contactless payments

A senior opposition councillor is urging bosses at Leeds Kirkgate Market to start offering contactless and cashless payment to attract younger customers.

Barry Anderson, shadow spokesman for the city’s markets at Leeds City Council’s Conservative group, was speaking after the YEP reported that market rents were due to rise again as the council phases out a 20 per cent rent reduction introduced last year to boost trade.

Coun Anderson said recent measures to increase footfall have been “positive”.

But he added: “I would like to see young people and students encouraged to visit the market and it might be more appealing to them if, for example, they could pay for goods using contactless/cashless payments, perhaps some music events and specialist traders.”

Contactless allows people to pay using their debit cards without using their four digits.

Kirkgate Market, the largest indoor market in Europe, has been ‘rebranded’ recently with new features incorporated.

Thousands of people have turned out to recent Night Market events, which include food stalls and small bars opening up to 11pm.