Call for mourners to attend Doncaster funeral of RAF man who died alone

A call has gone out for mourners to attend the funeral of a Doncaster Royal Air Force veteran who died alone.

Allen Dixon, 71, died last month - and his funeral will take place in March - but as he had no-one to mourn his passing, a call has gone out calling for members of the public and former service personnel to attend the service.

Bill Anderson, who made the appeal on Facebook, said: "Allen has no one to mourn his passing and if anyone knew him or is able to attend the funeral to ensure that his final journey is not a lonely one it would be much appreciated."

Mr Dixon is known to have served in the Royal Air Force in the 1960s.

He lived in Doncaster and died on January 25.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 14 at 3.40 pm at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley Lane.

Added Mr Anderson: "The attendance of standard bearers and a guard of honour would be appreciated."

In the past, funerals for former service personnel who have died alone have attracted large numbers of mourners following similar appeals.