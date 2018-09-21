Call to name Rotherham street Chuckle Square as tribute to Chuckle Brothers star

Brother Paul (right) is backing the street name tribute to Barry Chuckle.
A street in Rotherham could be named after late comedy star Barry Chuckle.

The Chuckle Brothers comedy legend died last month and there have been calls for a lasting memorial with a street named after him and brother Paul in the pair’s home town.

Barry, 73, died after a secret cancer battle – and fans think a lasting memorial to him should be established in Rotherham town centre.

According to The Sun, Rotherham Council is understood to be looking for a name for the square, situated between Howard Street and Effingham Street in the town centre, with locals suggesting it be named Chuckle Square after the beloved pair.

And the name has the blessing from brother Paul, 70, according to reports.

He said: "Nothing would give Barry, me and our Yorkshire families more pride than Chuckle Square.

"If anyone asked for directions they would have to be given them by saying: 'To you, from me'."

But referring to the story on Twitter, Paul also took a swipe at the newspaper after it got the pair’s names mixed up – referring to Paul as the brother that had died.

He wrote: “I haven't died!

“Be respectful to me and my brother's memory - names matter, thank you!,” and linking to a story entitled Barry Chuckle's delight at calls for Rotherham to name Chuckle Square after comedy duo following brother Paul's death.”

The pair, who worked together for more than 50 years, returned to TV screens this year with a new Channel 5 series Chuckle Time.