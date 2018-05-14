Calling on Yorkshire’s finest innovators to step forward

Have your say

Is your business doing something different?

Are you using technology in a different way, using different services to disrupt the market or adopting a completely fresh approach to business?

If so then now is your chance to shine.

Entries for The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards are open and we are this year launching a new award to mark those companies taking a pioneering approach.

The Innovation Award, sponsored by utilities giant Yorkshire Water, is established this year to celebrate and mark the contribution that free thinking and inventiveness makes to our economy.

It is one of several categories at the flagship award ceremony, the premier event of its kind in Yorkshire, which takes place at the National Railway Museum in York on November 1.

Richard Flint, pictured, chief executive at Yorkshire Water, said: “The Yorkshire Post’s business awards are a fabulous showcase of innovation and creativity in Yorkshire’s companies.

“We’re delighted to be backing this year’s awards and are particularly proud to be supporting the new award recognising achievement in the region’s digital and data analytics businesses.

“We’re hoping that our own commitment to open data will help to stimulate further growth in this sector by creating opportunities for smaller and growth businesses to develop innovative solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges which the region faces.”

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Yorkshire has been a hotbed of innovation for centuries. The first lighthouse, motion picture, professional football club and cat’s-eye were all invented in this great county.

“We now want to celebrate the latest generation of innovators in Yorkshire and I hope businesses large and small will enter.

“I am privileged to visit many companies across the region and bare witness to great acts of inventiveness on a weekly basis. Don’t be shy, celebrate your success.”

As well as the innovation category entries this year are sought in the following areas:

Companies turning over more than £50m – sponsored by DLA Piper.

Companies turning over between £10m and £50m – sponsored by Grant Thornton

Companies turning over less than £10m – sponsored by Yorkshire Bank

The Innovation Award – sponsored by Yorkshire Water.

Outstanding Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Young Business of the Year

Apprenticeship Award

Commercial Space Award

Community Award

Diversity Award

Exporter Award

Turnaround

Technology

Leadership Award.

Last year’s event saw more than 650 entries and this year we want to comfortably exceed this total.

The awards have attracted a host of high profile speakers, including David Cameron, who attended when he was leader of the opposition, and the Chancellor George Osborne.

Speakers and presenters for this year’s event are being finalised with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Entries are open until June 1. To enter the awards please visit http//www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/businessexcellenceawards.