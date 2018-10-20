Callous thieves posed as police officers to gain entry to home of elderly Doncaster resident​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The home of an elderly Doncaster resident has been burgled, after callous thieves posed as police officers to gain entry.

The burglary took place in the Hatfield area yesterday.

A spokesman for the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Please be aware we have had a report of two males in the Hatfield area portraying to be police pfficers.

“They have gained entry into an elderly person’s home and a burglary has taken place.

“It is believed that the males were in black Volkswagen Golf. Please always ask for identification and you can also ring the 101 number if you need to check a police person is at your door.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 558 of October 19, 2018.

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.