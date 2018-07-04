Calls for Theresa May to 'make good' on NHS funding promise and invest in technology

Creaking systems are going to let down the NHS if the technological future of the health service is not secured, leading think-tanks have warned.

Calls are being made today for Theresa May to make good on her promise of investment in NHS technology – from earlier diagnoses to lifesaving apps and

devices – in order to give patients the best possible care in future.

Technology “has the potential to transform healthcare” if properly funded, the think-tanks said, just weeks after the Prime Minister’s speech on the future of the NHS, in which she outlined the field as central to her plans.

Mrs May pledged that the NHS in England will get an extra £20bn a year in funding by 2023 as it prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary tomorrow.

It comes as a landmark report, led by former Health Minister Lord Ara Darzi, suggested the NHS could free up time by investing in automation technology.

Tom Kibasi, director of the IPPR think-tank, said: “It’s essential that the Government follows through on Theresa May’s promise to adopt our recommendation for a ‘tilt towards tech’ across the health service.

"Our report looked hard at what the NHS needs in order to provide world-beating healthcare for a changing population in the decades to come.

"We recommended increased long-term funding, equivalent to around 3.5 per cent growth every year. The Prime Minister’s funding commitment almost meets that target."

During the Prime Minister's speech on the NHS' future last month, she pointed to latest innovations in healthcare and said the nation has the chance to “lead the world” in the use of data and technology.

In conclusion, Mrs May said the Government's long-term plan for the NHS "needs to view technology as more than supporting what the NHS" is already doing.

“It must expand the boundaries of what the NHS can do in the future, in the fastest, safest and most ambitious way possible," she said.

Mr Kibasi said the IPPR think tank's research found that by investing in "far-reaching" automation technology, the health service could save up to £12.5bn a year in costs by freeing up time for front line staff.

"A further £6bn worth of professional time could be released through automation within social care, where 30 per cent of the work could be carried out by adapting technology that has already been proven," he added.

"Automating technologies will complement staff, enabling them to focus on the most highly skilled parts of their jobs, not replace them.”

Meanwhile, new studies produced this month by researchers from the Health Foundation, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, The King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust have shed new light on technology within the NHS.

In its key findings, the joint research report said that, while not a silver bullet for pressures facing the health service, "technological advances offer significant opportunities to improve health care".

Patients are embracing new technology and increasingly expect their care to be supported by it, the report found.

Sophie Castle-Clarke, report author and senior fellow in policy at the Nuffield Trust, said: "If the technological trends we have examined continue to progress, they have the potential to completely transform health care.

"Patients could see improved access to specialist advice, a better synergy between the information they collect daily about their own health and that held by the NHS, and, eventually, personalised treatments based on their own characteristics.

“What’s more, our polling suggests that there is perhaps more willingness than we realised amongst the public of all age groups to embrace video consultations and health apps. That’s a positive sign."

However, she warned that technology takes time to implement and choosing where to invest poses dilemmas.

A Department for Health spokesperson said: “To secure the future of the health service as it approaches its 70th birthday, the Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt have recently announced they will increase NHS funding by an average 3.4 per cent per year, which will see the NHS receive £20.5bn a year in real terms by 2023.

"And just this week we have announced £215m for new research to tackle the biggest challenges facing our health system, to secure it for the future.”